‘Shang-Chi’ Star Simu Liu Fires Back at Disney CEO Over “Experiment” Comment [Photos + Video]

Actor Simu Liu appears to have fired back at Disney’s top executive.

via: The Hollywood Reporter

Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who said the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was an “experiment” for the company.

Chapek made the remark during an earnings call on Thursday while discussing the conglomerate’s future plans for theatrical releases, calling Shang-Chi “an interesting experiment for us” as the film only has a 45-day theatrical window. Shang-Chi along with Free Guy (released Friday), will not be made available on Disney+ Premier Access, despite the ongoing pandemic.

Liu, who plays Marvel hero Shang-Chi, was not pleased by the comment and responded via social media.

“We are not an experiment,” he began. “We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I’m fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US.”

Shang-Chi will arrive on Disney+ 45 days after its Sept. 3 release. “The prospect of being able to take a Marvel title to the service after going theatrical for 45 days will be yet another data point to inform our actions going forward on our titles,” Chapek said during the call.

Shang-Chi, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, is Marvel’s first film with an Asian lead. The movie co-stars Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung, and is set to hit theaters on Sept. 3.