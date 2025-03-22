Tracy Morgan Aiming To Return To MSG This Season After Vomit Episode

BY: Walker Published 25 minutes ago

Tracy Morgan’s not going into hiding after his very public vomiting episode earlier this week.

The “30 Rock” star and Madison Square Garden courtside mainstay went viral this week after vomiting all over the Knicks’ hardwood while taking in Monday’s game against the Miami Heat. Removed from the area in a wheelchair, Morgan later revealed he was dealing with a bout of food poisoning and joked that the Knicks were undefeated in the post-vomit era after New York mauled Miami by a 116-95 final.

New intel from TMZ states that Morgan isn’t letting the medical episode keep him down, as he reportedly fully intents to return to MSG this season.

“Some had wondered if he’d just opt to catch his favorite team from the couch for the rest of the season from here but a source close to Morgan says he will be back at MSG despite the messy scene,” TMZ reports. “While he won’t attend Saturday’s Knicks vs. Wizards tilt — he has another commitment to take care of — we’re told he is looking to secure a courtside chair once more in the near future.”

TMZ also reported that Morgan has been released from the hospital and is resting at home.

Morgan, 56, is a die-hard Knicks fans and frequently shows up in MSG’s most expensive seats to support the team. He jokingly threatened to vomit again while updating fans on his status, as the Knicks (43-26) ended the third quarter on a 24-6 run after he was forced to leave.

Following Saturday’s visit from the Washington Wizards (8 p.m. ET, MSG), the Knicks have seven games left on their regular season home docket. The showdown with Washington opens a three-game homestand which also welcomes in the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. If the season ended today, the Knicks would also hold homecourt advantage in a first-round playoff series.

