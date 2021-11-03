Tory Lanez Gets No Plea Deal In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Incident

Tory Lanez won’t be offered a plea deal in the felony assault case in which it is alleged he shot Megan Thee Stallion last year.

via: AceShowbiz

His case is set to go to trial next month (Dec21) and prosecutors are refusing to allow him to try and negotiate with them in an effort to avoid jail time.

The “SKAT” rapper allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion with a semiautomatic weapon last year (Jul20) as they were leaving a Hollywood Hills party in California.

His defence lawyer, Shawn Holley, appeared in court in Los Angeles on Wednesday (03Nov21) and agreed to return with her client on 14 December (21) for a preliminary hearing.

She confirmed her client and prosecutors have had “meaningful talks,” but added her client’s plea remains not guilty.

“As in every case, the lawyers for the parties discuss the possibility of resolving the case. This case is no different,” Holley said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. “That said, our position as to what did and did not happen in this matter remains unchanged.”

Lanez has been hit with two felony charges – assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle – and is facing up to 22 years and eight months behind bars if convicted.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion was rushed to a local hospital to have bullet removed in a surgery. She was granted a restraining order against the male rapper following the gun incident. She also fell out with a female friend who was with her during the incident.

Tory’s bail was originally set at $190,000, but was raised to $250,000 after it was ruled that the rapper had violated Megan’s protective order against him by appearing onstage during DaBaby’s set at Rolling Loud. Megan was also performing at the festival.