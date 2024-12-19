Home > NEWS

Tory Lanez Fires Back At Megan Thee Stallion After She Files For Restraining Order

BY: Walker

Published 3 hours ago

Megan Thee Stallion says Tory Lanez continues to “terrorize” her from a prison cell — so she filed a new petition Tuesday asking for a restraining order that would bar Lanez from harassing, attacking, or contacting her in “any way.”

Lanez is firing back, his legal team says she’s not to be believed.

The rapper’s legal team tells TMZ … “Megan’s claim that Tory filed legal docs to undermine her new Amazon Prime documentary is ‘ridiculous.'”

Advertisement

Instead, Tory’s legal team says the timing of the legal filing Meg is referencing had nothing to do with the release of her documentary and was filed simply to comply with legal deadlines.

TMZ broke the story … in her request for a restraining order, Megan claims Tory is waging psychological warfare by allegedly employing an army of bloggers to talk trash about her online.

Our sources also told us MTS’ legal team has proof connecting Tory to the blogger who’s been bashing her … namely, financial records of a handful of payments Tory’s father allegedly made to Elizabeth Milagro Cooper between October 2020 and March 2022 totaling $3,000.

Tory’s legal team is pushing back on that claim too, telling TMZ … the payments had nothing to do with Lanez and the truth will be revealed in court.

Advertisement

His team also takes a shot at Megan … saying folks need to “stop believing the narrative” she is pushing … referencing Megan admitting she lied to Gayle King about having sex with Tory.

via: TMZ

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Georgia Appeals Court Disqualifies Fani Willis From Prosecuting Georgia Trump Case

By: Walker
NEWS

TikTok’s Ban-Or-Sale Law Heads To Supreme Court For Review After Emergency Injunction

By: Walker
NEWS

Charlotte Hornets Apologize After Taking Back PlayStation 5 Gifted to Teen Fan During Game

By: Walker
NEWS

‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Trailer: Reality Stars Kill Off the Faithfuls in Peacock’s Murder Mystery Series

By: Walker
NEWS

David Murphey, 90 Day Fiancé Star, Dead at 66 Following Years of ‘Health Issues’

By: Walker
NEWS

UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione Waives Extradition, Will Return to NYC Today

By: Walker
NEWS

Trinity Rodman Shares the Truth About Her Relationship with Father Dennis Rodman: ‘He’s Not a Dad’

By: Walker
NEWS

‘Real Housewives’ star Karen Huger reportedly found guilty on DUI, negligent driving charges

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Report: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Appeared ‘Astonishingly Thinner’ and ‘Grayer’ at New Court Hearing

By: Walker
NEWS

Michael Vick Agrees to Become Head Coach at Norfolk State, His First Coaching Job in Football

By: Walker