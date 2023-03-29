Tory Lanez Files Appeal in Megan The Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez has filed an appeal to get his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion tossed out.

via TMZ:

Tory’s lawyer, famed criminal defense lawyer Jose Baez, clams in legal docs obtained by TMZ, prosecutors submitted a shirtless photo of Tory with a firearm on his chest. During trial prosecutors said it was merely for identification purposes, but Baez is calling BS, saying prosecutors used the photo to underscore to the jury his client had a fondness for weapons.

There are numerous other grounds … notably Baez says it was reversible error to present the jury with his rap lyrics.

Baez says it was wrong to admit an Instagram post that included a comment from one of Megan’s producers, claiming cops had matched bullets from Tory’s gun to the fragments in Megan’s foot.

Another claim … it was wrong to allow statements Megan made to cops that Tory said to her immediately after the shooting, “Please don’t say anything because I’m on probation.”

Tory is facing 22 years in prison for 3 felony firearms violations. He’s scheduled to be sentenced next month.

