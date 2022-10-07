Tory Lanez Is Executive Producing Iggy Azalea's New Album [Photos]

Whether they are officially dating or not is still unclear, but it’s confirmed that Tory Lanez and Iggy Azalea will be working together.

While they continue to fuel romance rumors, Tory announced that he is executive producing his girlfriend’s upcoming album.

“The first FEMALE URBAN ALBUM i will EXECUTIVE PRODUCE will be @IGGYAZALEA Next Album !!!” he tweeted Friday. “I’ve been wanting to E.P a FEMALE ARTIST ALBUM for a while.”

Tory has big plans for Iggy’s new project. “I want to RAISE THE BAR .. On the BEATS, PRODUCTION & OVERALL EXPERIENCE of FEMALE ALBUMS … this is going to be fun.”

When someone asked why he chose to executive produce Iggy’s album instead of another female rapper, he responded, “She has 65 MILLION RECORDS SOLD …. COMPLETELY INDEPENDENT ….. And went DIAMOND CERTIFIED with her FIRST RECORD …… WHY NOT IGGY ?”

Tory and Iggy have reportedly been dating for months. They first sparked romance rumors over the summer. Earlier this month, Iggy surprised Tory with a cake to celebrate the release of his album Sorry 4 What.

In August, Iggy announced that she was coming out of retirement and planned to release a new album via her independent label, Bad Dreams.

“A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted,” she told fans. “But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey. So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it.”

This will mark Iggy’s first project since 2021’s The End of an Era.

