Tori Spelling, Brandi Glanville Squash Issues and Bond Over Cheating Scandals [Video]

Brandi states that Tori was “a bitch” during their initial encounter, as they look back on finding themselves in “identical situations on opposite sides” of cheating scandals, with Glanville noting, “What goes around comes around” after Dean McDermott’s infidelity toward Spelling.

Tori Spelling and Brandi Glanville certainly had a lot to talk about when it came to weathering high-profile cheating scandals … and their own past feelings about one another.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was the latest guest on the 90210 alum’s misSPELLING podcast on Friday, where the pair hashed out any issues they had with each other in the past and also addressed being on totally different sides of the cheating coin.

Glanville, of course, was married to Eddie Cibrian when he was caught having an affair with both LeAnn Rimes and Scheana Shay. The pair, who have two sons together, split, before Cibrian married Rimes; they’re still together to this day.

Both Tori and Dean McDermott, meanwhile, cheated on their respective spouses while working together on a movie. They later married and had five kids together, before he was caught cheating on Spelling with another woman. They stayed together until Spelling filed for divorce in 2024.

“The first time we met each other …” Spelling began on the new episode, before Glanville interjected, “You were a bitch.” According to Brandi, Tori “came up and said hi” to her then-husband, Cibrian, and “totally ignored me.”

As they addressed how their lives are somewhat intertwined, Glanville added that she’s “friends” with the woman McDermott cheated on Spelling with, his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

“So my husband cheated with a person on a movie set,” Glanville said, before bringing up Spelling’s affair and comparing their two situations. “We were in identical situations on opposite sides.”

As they continued to talk about the affairs, Glanville said she doesn’t put the blame on either the man or the woman, solely, when someone cheats. “I blame both of them,” she explained.

“I’m like, I hate him because we had two beautiful kids and that’s his choice. I just got chills. It’s hard to talk about,” Glanville said. “The man isn’t forced into getting hard and having sex with you. That’s on him. I don’t think it’s your fault, or it’s LeAnn’s fault. It’s everyone’s fault. ”

“I was like, I’ll take accountability for everything,” said Spelling, before addressing Dean cheating on her by saying, “What goes around comes around, didn’t you say that?”

Glanville did, in fact, say just that about Spelling during a 2014 interview with Us Weekly, after McDermott was exposed for cheating on Tori. It seems there was no bad blood over the comment, however, as the two seemed to laugh it off on the podcast.

“I don’t want that for my kids. I don’t want them to have to go through another separation ever,” Glanville added of her karma comment. “Divorce f–ks kids up. It really does.”

After Glanville recalled how she found out about Cibrian’s affairs, she gave some insight into how she feels about him now.

“I found out about many and they were all different shapes and sizes I had to come to the realization it wasn’t me, it’s him,” she shared. “It broke my heart. In a way, I’m still mad at him for taking my kids away half the time. I lost half their lives. I still have a little resentment.”

“We get along fine, we spend holidays together. [But] it took me a decade … I was at war with them for 10 years. It was horrible,” she continued, before claiming she, Cibrian and Rimes even did therapy together “to stop having them triangulate the kids, because they were getting caught in the middle.”

“This is our mess, don’t f–k with the babies. At that point, my heart was broken and all I cared about was my kids,” she said, claiming, “It was really fun therapy. I got to say so many things. But they kept changing the therapist because the therapist kept agreeing with me. ”

Of Cibrian, she also said, “he’s a good guy, he just wasn’t a good husband for me” — before sharing she believes Rimes “wanted [the affair] to come out, so she could have her man.”

The two then bonded over having sex with their exes in the aftermath of the affairs.

“We’d get in fights and then we’d have sex. I was like, you have to leave,” Glanville said of Cibrian. “It’s not even makeup sex, it’s like torture sex. Is this the last time? Do I love you? You broke my heart, why am I here? What’s happening?”

Spelling, meanwhile, said she and Dean had sex “in the bathroom in his room at UCLA” after he was placed on a psychiatric hold when his cheating on Tori was exposed in the media.

“The sex was really good,” added Spelling. “I thought about it for a really long time, what is wrong with me?”

“You’re punishing yourself. It’s part of when you’re in love with someone,” Glanville told her, before adding she doesn’t believe she’s been in love with anyone like she was with Cibrian. That, she added, is also due in part to her having issues finding men due to her own fame now, as well as her recent health issues.

The episode ended with Spelling agreeing to appear on Glanville’s podcast in the future, as Brandi said, “I’m glad we got that all cleared up.” Added Tori: “I’m so sorry you thought I was a bitch when I first met you.”

Listen to the full podcast above!

via: TooFab

