Tori Kelly Released from Hospital After Collapsing Due to Blood Clots: Report

Tori Kelly has been released from hospital after being treated serious blood clots around her vital organs.

via: People

On Monday, TMZ reported the 30-year-old singer-songwriter was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after spending more than a week in the facility.

Last week, the outlet reported that the “Nobody Love” performer fainted after her heartbeat quickened while out for dinner with friends in downtown L.A.

Sources told TMZ that Kelly was “out for a while” and her condition was “really serious,” as she was also reportedly “in and out of consciousness.”

Following her collapse, they reported that Kelly’s friends transported her to the hospital for treatment, where doctors found blood clots around her lungs and legs.

A rep for Kelly did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Grammy winner previously shared an update on her health with fans on social media Thursday, revealing she’d had a “scary few days” in a handwritten letter she uploaded to X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

“Hi friends … as you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges,” the note began. “it’s been a scary few days but i can feel your prayers & can’t stop thinking about you.”

Confirming her condition had improved, Kelly continued, “I’m feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover.”

“I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me,” she said.

Despite Kelly’s health struggles, she still released her new EP Tori on Friday. (She was also due to perform at the Roxy Theatre in L.A. on the day of her EP’s release, but the show’s since been postponed with a new date TBA.)

“Of course i’m heartbroken about all of the things i had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but i know my health must come first,” she continued. “Until i see you again, i still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place i’ve been in the last few years. i won’t let this hurdle prevent the music from yours on friday!”

“I love you all so much & i am truly overwhelmed by all of the love & care i have received. thank you from the bottom of my heart!” Kelly concluded the letter, signing off with “Love, Tori” and a heart.