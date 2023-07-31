Offset Denies Cardi B Cheated, Says He Was Drunk Replying [Video]

Last month, Offset accused the “WAP” star of cheating and Cardi denied the accusations.

Offset is fessing up that his part in the recent public spat with Cardi B might have been the result of too much booze.

TMZ is reporting that Offset walked back those comments Monday as he discussed the public blow-up with Angela Yee.

Offset blamed Cardi’s NYC upbringing for sparking his anger with her “pitbull mouth,” but admits he was inebriated on tequila, and alluded to lying in the heat of the moment.

He claims deleting the social media post signified he wasn’t telling the truth.

Offset explained he and Cardi are still husband and wife even when the cameras aren’t rolling, and social media trolls do have an effect on their marriage whether he likes it or not.

He says had Cardi actually cheated, not only would he be unable to overcome the betrayal … he’d go after her side dude!!!