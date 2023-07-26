Tori Kelly Is ‘Not Fully Out of the Woods’ Amid Hospitalization for Blood Clots, Husband Says

Tori Kelly is recovering, but is not back at 100% following her hospitalization for blood clots over the weekend.

via Page Six:

“Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger,” her husband, André Murillo, said in a health update posted on his Instagram Story Wednesday.

“Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers.”

Murillo, who has been married to Kelly since 2018, concluded with a message to his wife’s fans, “Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!”

Kelly was reportedly rushed to the hospital after she began experiencing abnormally fast heartbeats while out to dinner in downtown Los Angeles Sunday night.

According to TMZ, doctors then found blood clots in the singer-songwriter’s legs and lungs.

She was said to have been in “really serious” condition at the time.

Murillo, 33, took to social media Tuesday to share part of Kelly’s track with Justin Bieber, “Where Do I Fit In,” on his Instagram Stories, seemingly as a message about how he was feeling at the time.

The lyrics read, “When I’m all alone and fear is all I see / Sitting in the silence with these insecurities / It’s then you remind me, you’re holding me tight / And you love me completely, you’re always by my side.”

Although Kelly’s own social media accounts have not provided updates, her fans have taken to the “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing” singer’s most recent posts to leave heartwarming messages.

“Tori praying for a miraculous healing,” one fan wrote. “We believe in a God who heals and I am praying and believing he will work on his child and heal every inch of your being.”

Another added, “Many prayers for you Tori, prayers for healing and a speedy recovery”

David Archuleta, who like Kelly previously competed on “American Idol,” commented, “Tori thinking of you and hoping you get well!!!”

We wish her the best in her recovery.