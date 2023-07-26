Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s Daughter Likes Non-Alcoholic Beer, Tried Ordering It at Restaurants [Video]

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s children may have picked up a habit or two from their parents.

via Complex:

The actress/producer appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday and revealed some unique habits about her kids. According to Bell, her two daughters—Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 9—might spring for a non-alcoholic beer over an apple juice.

“My kids have ordered non-alcoholic beers at restaurants before. Which sounds insane, if you don’t know—’cause context is important, we’ve learned that over the last few years,” Bell said, seemingly nodding to her and Shepard getting roasted in 2021 for saying they “wait for the stink” before bathing their kids.

She noted that her husband is a recovering addict, so they keep the alternative beverage on hand.

“He likes non-alcoholic beer, so he’d pop one open, he’d have [our baby] on his chest, and we’d walk and look at the sunset,” she recalled. “As a baby, she was pawing at it, and sometimes she would, like, suck on the rim of it. So I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy, something family. … There’s no alcohol in it.”