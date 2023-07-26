Tina Knowles Files for Divorce from Richard Lawson After 8 Years of Marriage

Tina Knowles has filed for divorce from actor Richard Lawson after 8 years of marriage.

Mama Tina filed paperwork on Wednesday, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

She lists their official date of separation as Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

In her petition, Tina is asking the court to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to her or Richard. She’s also asking to have her name restored to Celestine Knowles from Celestine Lawson.

We’ve been hearing rumblings of Tina & Richard’s split for quite some time — and it looks like the streets got this one right.

We wish them both the best.