Ariana Grande's Boyfriend Ethan Slater Files for Divorce from Wife Lilly Jay

Ethan Slater has filed for divorce from wife Lilly Jay after news broke of his romance with Ariana Grande.

via: Page Six

The “SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!” star filed for divorce from his wife in New York Wednesday, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

However, the official reason for the split was unclear.

This most recent development comes nearly a week after his relationship with his “Wicked” co-star Ariana Grande was exposed.

Last week, Page Six confirmed that the actors have been dating for several months after meeting on the set of the forthcoming Jon M. Chu-directed film, which is being shot in London.

A photo of the cast out celebrating Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar win in March showed Slater, 31, with his arm wrapped around the married “7 Rings” singer, 30.

Just days before Grande and Slater’s blossoming romance surfaced, news broke that the Grammy winner was divorcing her husband, Dalton Gomez, after two years of marriage.

A source close to the estranged couple — who secretly wed in May 2021 — told Page Six that they have been separated since January — but have remained amicable.

The real estate agent even made a trip to London to save his marriage, but, per a source, “it didn’t work out.”

“They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them,” the insider added.

Though Gomez was reportedly “devastated” by the split, he has moved on. TMZ reported that he has been dating other people for “months” following their split.

Meanwhile, separate sources exclusively told Page Six that Slater’s estranged wife was “blindsided” by his relationship with Grande.

“It’s horrible. They were high school sweethearts. They have a baby! She’s a wreck,” they told us.

The insider added that they believe the “Positions” singer is the reason for Jay and the Broadway star’s split, as they “suddenly break up now when nothing appeared wrong between them.”

Though a source told TMZ that Jay feels like her estranged husband has “completely turned his back on his family” to be with Grande, other sources told Page Six that those claims are “completely untrue.”

Jay and Slater — who celebrated their 10-year anniversary together as a couple last November — tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed a son together last year.