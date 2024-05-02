Britney Spears Settles Divorce From Sam Asghari Amid Amped-Up Family Conflict | lovebscott.com

Britney Spears has settled her divorce with Sam Asghari.

The pair, who were married for only 14-months, are now only waiting for the judge to sign off on the completed divorce paperwork filed by Spears’ attorney Laura Wasser, according to TMZ.

Asghari and his attorney Neal Hirsh have decided not to contest the prenuptial agreement, which protects his ex’s reported $60 million fortune.

The news comes as Spears conservatorship case with estranged father Jamie Spears is officially over, and after she called her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, a “b—-h”.

The Hit Me Baby One More Time star, 42, made the attack on her younger sibling in a since-deleted video that had been uploaded to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, leading to her becoming more and more at odds with her estranged family.

Us Weekly confirmed in August that Spears, 41, and Asghari, 29, had called it quits after 14 months of marriage . He filed for divorce at the time, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and listing their separation date as July 28. He also requested that she pay spousal support and his attorney fees.

A source previously shared with Us that the prenup stated Asghari would receive “$1 million per every two years” of his marriage to Spears.

via: US Weekly