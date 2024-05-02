Say What Now? Bowler Bashed in The Head with Ball During 7-Person Brawl at Miami Alley: 'Thrown left and right' | lovebscott.com

A Miami bowling alley turned into a chaotic scene early Tuesday morning when a brawl broke out.

Police are searching for a victim and suspect following a chaotic brawl inside Lucky Strike in downtown Miami where cellphone video showed a bowling ball being hurled at someone’s head.

The video, taken by a bystander, shows a group of people in a physical altercation as drinks, punches, and bowling balls were being thrown and then a woman yelled ‘Ouch’ once, and was hit in the head by one of the bowling balls.

“Bowling balls were being thrown left and right,” said Miami Police spokesperson Michael Vega. “They were not only fighting, bowling balls were being thrown.”

The woman who was hit with a bowling ball then collapses to the ground.

“What’s crazy is that two groups would get into an argument so heated,” said Vega.

Miami Police were dispatched at approximately 12:45 a.m. Tuesday but the parties involved in the altercation left once officers arrived at the Lucky Strike near 7th Street and 2nd Avenue.

“We are trying to locate both the victim and the suspect in this case and they can both be facing charges,” said Vega. “Number one, they vandalized the establishment, so they gonna be looking at criminal mischief. Then we are looking at the aggravated battery for the bowling ball that was thrown and hit the victim on the head.”

Since the victim and the suspect are nowhere to be found, there is no word at this time on the victim’s condition or if anyone was seriously hurt.

“It’s incredible that someone just had a little concussion but this could have caused a death to someone,” said Vega.

The bowling alley had a recent grand opening at the end of March. On Tuesday it was open again for business.

They have not responded to 7News’ request for comment.

via: 7 News Miami