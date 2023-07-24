Tom Brady Spotted Getting Cozy With Bradley Cooper's Ex Irina Shayk on Date Night in LA Months After Divorce From Gisele

Tom Brady seems to have a new love in his life — and it just so happens to be Bradley Cooper’s ex … Irina Shay.

via: Radar Online

Over the weekend, Bradley Cooper’s ex and the NFL legend were caught hanging out in Bel-Air together. The duo were hanging out for 2 days together.

The hangout started on Friday when Brady picked up Shayk at her hotel in the afternoon, according to TMZ. The two drove over to his home from there.

Photographers said the two appeared cheerful as they walked into the massive compound. Sources said they did not leave the pad until 9:30 am — the following morning.

Brady then dropped off the model back at her hotel. However, he was back hours later to pick her up. Photographers caught the two having a sweet moment in the car where he stroked her cheek.

Cooper’s ex seemed to be giddy in the photos while the ex-NFL star was equally as happy to be around his date. The two ended up back at his home.

Back in June, rumors started about the two dating after his split from Bundchen. One source claimed Shayk was “throwing herself” at Brady at an industry party.

A rep for the model said the allegations were “totally malicious and fictional.” The date comes months after it was believed Shayk and Cooper had reconciled.

Last year, the two divorced after 13 years of marriage. The two share a 13-year-old son Benjamin and a 10-year-old daughter Vivian.

Sources said Bundchen was furious with her then-husband’s decision to unretire from the NFL and play another season. An insider claimed the model felt her husband broke a promise he made to spend more time with his kids.

The two quickly settled the divorce and appeared to be on good terms at the moment. Bundchen called the divorce both a “death and a rebirth.”

“It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?” Bundchen said. “I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it’s beautiful to believe in that. I mean, I’m so grateful I did,” she said.