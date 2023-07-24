Kid Cudi Is Tired Of Homophobes Questioning His Sexuality: 'Can't Even Smile No More' [Photos]

Cleveland-born rapper/actor Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi took to Twitter to call out Instagram users questioning his sexuality.

via: HipHopDX

In the wee hours of the morning on Saturday (July 22), the Lonely Stoner launched into a Twitter rant against anti-LGBTQ+ internet trolls who spam his social media posts with comments suggesting he’s gay.

“U know whats crazy, and really makes me question the world we live in, is when I post a picture of me smiling on ig and theres mad comments questioning my sexuality floodin my page w insults,” he began. “I feel really bad for yall man. Its sad out here. Man cant even smile and be happy no more. Smh.”

He added: “Its like ‘oh he smiling TOO hard!! He DEF sucks a dick!’ Its like word?? Thats what we on now?? Homophobic and sad and will be miserable their whole lives.”

The Man on the Moon rapper continued to voice his frustration while responding to a few fans who co-signed his comments.

“Its more the ignorence, Im not insulted,” he replied to one follower after they empathized with his plight. “Its just sad to see people so lame, its sad someone, a man, cant show joy without there being some conversation about their sexually. People been callin me gay for years, it is what it is, it just never reached this level of fuckery until now.”

Another fan defended him by saying he’s “literally just smiling” in some of his social media posts, to which Cudi responded: “Im sayin im like God DAMN cats are SUPER homophobic like REACHING for gayness everywhere they look hahah.”

In response to one fan praised him for being “unapologetically” himself, the Cleveland native shed light on why he’s so determined to stay true to himself, despite the barrage of criticism.

“When I was a lil boy, my dad was super militant. He never liked us playin around most of the time. He was very strict,” he revealed. “Its almost like being silly was a sign of weakness to him. I vowed when I was young to never let anyone, not even my father, dim my light.”

Kid Cudi has long been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. In 2016, he challenged Hip Hop’s homophobic attitudes following the mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando that killed 49 and injured 53 others.

“My heart and prayers go out to the LGBT community and everyone affected by this tragedy,” he tweeted at the time. “Really upset today. I wish there was more I could do than tweet, build awareness and donate money. Thats not enough. Not for me. The Hip Hop community is the least outspoken about gay rights and Ima go out my way to change that.”

Cudi continued to hammer home his point by urging any homophobic fans to unfollow him on Twitter. “IF YOU ARE AN INSECURE HOMOPHOBE AND HAVE A ISSUE WITH GAYS AND EQUALITY, UNFOLLOW ME NOW. THANK YOU,” he said.