Tokyo Toni Spills She & Blac Chyna Have New Show Together [Video]

Blac Chyna is working on a new TV talk show with her mom Tokyo Toni.

via: OK!

Despite losing her headline-making lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family, Blac Chyna still secured a major win, at least according to her mom.

Tokyo Toni spilled that she and her daughter are reportedly teaming up again for a new TV show after a jury concluded that the reality stars shouldn’t be held liable in Chyna’s defamation claims and didn’t have to pay her damages for her loss of income and future earnings.

The mother of Rob Kardashian’s child, Dream, 5, sued the famous family for defamation claiming they orchestrated the cancelation of her and Rob’s reality show, Rob & Chyna, before a second season renewal. The verdict was read earlier this month.

While talking to TMZ, Toni revealed the public can absolutely expect the mother-daughter duo back on the small screen in the near future, even going on to dish their upcoming series will be a talk show, which is different from their previous programs that were more reality-based.

Chyna and Toni previously starred on The Real Blac Chyna and Tokyo Toni’s Finding Love ASAP!, both of which premiered in 2019 and only lasted one season.

Toni’s ambitious plans don’t stop there, as she also told the publication their latest show will be airing on her very own network dubbed SHN.

But before Chyna can focus on her next business endeavor, she’ll need to deal with the criminal investigation she’s at the center of after she was accused of violently attacking a woman days after she lost the lawsuit, as OK! reported. According to a woman named Sequoya King, who filed the police report on Friday, May 6, the social media personality accused her of using her phone to film her without consent while at a L.A. bar.

Chyna allegedly stormed over to King, grabbed her phone and threw it to the ground, resulting in the device being severely cracked and damaged. King also claimed at one point during the altercation that Chyna kicked her in the mouth, knocking her down.

Meanwhile, this wasn’t the first time Chyna has been accused of battery, as the Kardashian-Jenners claimed she abused her ex-fiancé, a claim the jury found to be untrue. The mother-of-two maintained in her lawsuit the famous family made up the rumor that she beat Rob in order to get their reality show canceled.