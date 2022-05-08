Jack Harlow Reveals Dua Lipa's Reaction to His Song About Her: 'I Suppose It's Okay' [Video]

Jack Harlow released his new album ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ earlier this week — and on the album, Jack wrote a song about Dua Lipa.

In a new interview, Jack said that before releasing the album, he played the song Dua and revealed her thoughts about it.

“I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her because I didn’t want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything,” Jack said in an interview on The Breakfast Club. “If she had said, ‘Yo, I hate it. I don’t want it to come out,’ it wouldn’t have come out.”

Jack said, “She was like, ‘Oh, I mean it’s not my song. I suppose it’s okay.’ She was just kinda thrown off and she just kinda let it go.”

In the song — titled “Dua Lipa” — Jack raps:

“Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature (Do it) / I checked the web, they out here chewin’ me up, f–k it / Fadeaway, I lift that Luka knee up, bucket / I heard from someone you said you could be us, nothing.”

Dua’s response certainly didn’t sound like an approval to us — we need to hear from her mouth how she feels about it.