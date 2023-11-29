Todd and Julie Chrisley Not Divorcing, Connected by Faith While in Prison

Divorce seems to be off the table for Todd and Julie Chrisley.

via: The Messenger

The couple’s attorney, Jay Surgent, hit back at reports the two are going their separate ways.

Surgent told TMZ that the couple is still together and staying strong in their faith and believe God is in control, and the “right thing” will happen for them in their legal issues.

Todd and Julie, who were sentenced to 12 years and seven years of prison respectively for tax evasion and bank fraud, are now preparing to spend their first Christmas apart .(Todd’s sentenced was lowered to 10 years and Julie’s has been reduced to six. Todd’s attorneys are trying to appeal his conviction altogether).

Divorce reports for the Chrisley Knows Best stars have been circulating since they were sentenced in November 2022. In September, their daughter Savannah Chrisley also slammed claims they were splitting up.

“No, my mother has not hired counsel,” she said in an Instagram Story at the time. “If she did, it would have gone through me. So, that whole story is a lie.”

Savannah added, “I just sat with my mother at visitation this weekend and she cried about how much she missed my father.”

While the reality star is unsure where the false stories are coming from, she promised her Instagram followers that she will find out who is spreading lies about her family.

“For the people who are giving these outlets false stories, karma’s a bitch and it’s going to come and bite you because I will find out who gave this information,” Savannah said. “It’s just unfortunate that we live in a world that wants to tear families apart and wants to spew hate and lies. And it’s just absolutely insane.”