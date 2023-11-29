Blindsided: Michael Oher Challenges Tuohy Family in Court Over 'Blind Side' Money, Claims Financial Documents Are 'Contradictory and False'

There should be an update soon in regards to the ongoing court case concerning Michael Oher and Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of The Blind Side.

via: Radar Online

In newly filed court documents obtained by the Blast this week, Oher claimed that the accounting documents provided by Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy were “contradictory, confusing, false in material ways, and wholly inadequate to account for the assets of [his] estate.”

Oher also asked the court to strike the two filings from the court record and demand that the Tuohys produce a “complete and honest accounting as required by Tennessee law.”

The former NFL star’s legal team noted that the Tuohys provided “inconsistent” statements regarding what they received from the hit 2009 movie starring Sandra Bullock as Leigh Anne Tuohy.

Initially, Oher’s team argued, the Tuohys stated that they received “nothing” from The Blind Side.

But the Tuohys couple’s son, Sean Tuohy Jr., later claimed that the family shared “1/5 of the proceeds of The Blind Side royalty rights” with Oher.

The Tuohys then reportedly claimed that they only shared 1/3 of the film’s proceeds with Oher.

“These inconsistencies demonstrate the inaccuracies on the face of the ‘Accounting,’” the court documents argued.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, The Blind Side was a huge success and earned more than $300 million at the box office when it was released 14 years ago.

The film told the story of Oher’s life and his journey to becoming a professional football player.

Oher alleged that the Tuohys made a “poor deal” with Twentieth Century Fox regarding the transfer of his name, image, and likeness rights to the company without consulting experts in entertainment law or adhering to NCAA standards.

The Tuohys have maintained that they paid Oher $138,000 from the earnings of The Blind Side – both from the film and The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game book that the movie was based on.

Oher argued that he never received his “fair share” of the profits.

Both parties are scheduled to appear in Tennessee court on Wednesday to resolve the financial dispute, and the outcome of the case will reportedly determine how the assets from Oher’s involvement in The Blind Side are divided.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the court hearing scheduled for Wednesday in Tennessee comes weeks after a Shelby County judge terminated the conservatorship agreement between Oher and the Tuohys.

The agreement, which was initiated in 2004 when Oher was 18, granted the Tuohys control over Oher’s finances. Oher filed a petition in August to end the conservatorship.

The former NFL star claimed that the Tuohys falsely led him to believe that the agreement meant they were adopting him, and he demanded the Tuohy family provide a financial accounting of any money they may have received under the agreement.

Although the Tuohys initially claimed that they received “nothing” from The Blind Side, the production company behind the film – Alcon Entertainment – spoke out in August and claimed that the family was paid approximately $767,000 for the movie.