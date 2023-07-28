Todd Chrisley Complains About Mistreatment Over 'Celebrity Status'

Todd Chrisley believes he’s being treated differently from the rest of his fellow inmates.

via: Pop Culture

The Chrisley Knows Best alum was sentenced to 12 years in prison at FPC Pensacola in Florida on bank fraud and tax evasion charges alongside wife Julie Chrisley, who was sentenced to seven years in FMC Lexington, Kentucky.

After reporting to prison in January, Todd’s attorney, Jay Surgent, claims that the reality personality has been subject to some odd behavior. Todd thinks someone took his picture while he was sleeping, Surgent relayed, and believes that someone is destroying his mail, as he hasn’t been receiving any. Todd also has complaints about the prison conditions as well, claiming that the facility is plagued with bad plumbing, possible mold and no air conditioning.

A representative for the Bureau of Prisons told TMZ the safety of inmates is a top priority, and that both Todd and Julie’s prisons have “contingency plans to address a large range of concerns … including ventilation temperatures.” Surgent said that nevertheless, Todd has submitted an application to try to be moved to home confinement for the remainder of his decade-plus sentence.

Todd’s complaints about prison conditions come the same week that his son, Chase Chrisley, and daughter Savannah Chrisley addressed the same issue on Savannah’s podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley. “It’s a nightmare,” Chase said of the prisons in which his parents are staying. “They are both in states where it gets to be 100+ degrees, and there’s no air conditioning.”

Savannah also claimed that Julie “has rattlesnakes just casually slithering on the floor in front of her” and allegedly saw snakes around her cell and bed. “I don’t care if you killed somebody, if you’re in a government facility, you should have air conditioning,” Chase noted, saying there seems to be a lack of sympathy from the public for people serving time. “At the end of the day, it’s my parents. I mean, I don’t [expect] anyone else to feel bad for them,” he said. “[People] don’t have any sympathy until they’re in the situation and it’s their loved one.”

Savannah agreed it’s been “crazy” watching her parents adjust to life in prison, but said that “luckily, they have the fight in them.” Chase chimed in, “They’re strong, and they have remained loyal to each other, they love each other. They are strong individuals. They weren’t built to break and this for damn sure isn’t going to break them.”