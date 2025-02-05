Todd Chrisley Claims Prison Guard Removed MAGA Sticker from His Cell, Wants Trump to Consider Pardon

BY: Walker Published 54 minutes ago

Locked-up reality star Todd Chrisley continues to claim he’s being mistreated in prison, with his latest accusation involving a prison guard ripping a pro-Trump sticker from his cell.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” alum’s lawyer, Jay Surgent, told TMZ Wednesday that the 55-year-old and his wife, Julie Chrisley, “would like to be considered for a pardon.”

The attorney stated, “It will be up to President Trump to review their cases. Todd has faith he will be given due consideration because he feels that he never received constitutional protections in a fair criminal justice system.”

Advertisement

Surgent also shared Todd’s support of Trump, 78, claiming that the former reality star’s “Make America Great Again” sticker was removed from his prison cell by a guard.

Todd did not speak up when the sticker was allegedly removed due to fear.

Surgent claimed to the outlet that Todd’s cell is frequently “shaken down,” alleging he has had his mattress flipped, his clothes searched and his books thrown.

The real estate entrepreneur is also claiming to have had a Pepsi poured onto his bed.

Advertisement

Todd and Julie, 52, have been behind bars in Florida since January 2023, seven months after the couple were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Julie was sentenced to seven years, while her husband received a 12-year sentence.

During his time behind bars, Todd has made headlines for serving as an administrative assistant to the Chaplain at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola’s chapel — and getting fired from the position.

The “Growing Up Chrisley” alum was seemingly let go for being chatty with his fellow inmates, according to Surgent.

Advertisement

Todd and Julie have three children together, with their 27-year-old daughter, Savannah Chrisley, often speaking in their defense on her “Unlocked” podcast.

She once gushed about how “good” Todd looked “going gray” while locked up, telling listeners in an August 2023 episode that her dad had a “great prison barber.”

Savannah has also vocalized her support for Trump and blasted her neighbors in an Instagram video last month for vandalizing the signs in her yard.

She opened a letter from a “gracious” neighbor asking her to “kindly remove” the Trump posters before tearing the note to shreds with her teeth.

Advertisement

via: Page Six