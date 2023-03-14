TJ Holmes Allegedly Planning To Propose To Lover Amy Robach As Couple Plot TV Return: Report

This can’t end well.

via: Radar Online

Ex-Good Morning America co-anchor T.J. Holmes has been privately preparing to propose to his lover Amy Robach, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to the situation, T.J. and Amy have been talking about marriage for months. An insider said that TJ is set to pop the question soon.

“T.J. can’t wait to start his new life with Amy. He has bought the ring and is ready to get down on one knee,” said the source.

“You don’t blow up your career unless you are certain you have found The One — and both Amy and T.J. are certain,” despite losing their anchor gigs.

T.J. and Amy’s secret romance was exposed in November after Daily Mail published photos of the two. In snaps, the television hosts were seen on various dates throughout New York while still legally married to their spouses, Marilee Fiebieg and Andrew Shue.

Sources close to the couple claimed they had broken things off with their partners before becoming romantic. However, a pal close to Marilee claimed she was “blindsided” by the photos of her husband with Amy. A source claimed Marilee believed she was working with TJ to repair their marriage.

Back in December, T.J. filed for divorce from Marilee. Sources claim Amy and Andrew are close to hashing out a final divorce settlement.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, T.J. and Amy have begun shopping their own show to major networks including CBS, NBC, and CNN.

One insider believes the two may land on NewsNation. T.J. and Amy have reportedly been pitching an “up close and personal” show that will rival Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos, who is taking over from Ryan Seacrest this year.

“Think about it,” a TV executive told DailyMail.com. “You have a show with two attractive hosts that does pretty well and then boom – the sexy romantic drama of the decade unfolds with your two stars.

“Who wouldn’t want to watch them interact every day – see those sparks fly?”

RadarOnline.com first broke the story in February after a source revealed Amy and T.J. were gearing up for a comeback after negotiating their exits at ABC.

An insider told us the two “remain confident another network or cable channel will see the value in their undeniable chemistry.”