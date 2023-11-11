Tisha Campbell Discovers Late Father’s Adult Film Collection, Realizes Why He Demanded to Keep DVD Player [Video]

Tisha Campbell made a pretty hilarious discovery in cleaning out her late father’s home following his death.

via: Complex

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram with a video of herself sorting through her father’s belongings. Campbell’s dad passed away on Nov. 1, and one of the startling discoveries Campbell made through her cleaning mission was his large batch of adult DVDs.

In the video, Campbell let fans know what she found as she showed the collection of films with all sorts of NSFW images on them. According to Campbell, her dad always put up a fight about throwing out his TV that came with a DVD player, and the family couldn’t understand why. Now, they finally got their answer.

“The last time I was here, I said, ‘Dad, let’s get rid of this. Why do you even have this? Nobody even does DVDs anymore,'” she recalled. “[He said], ‘Nope, you can not take my DVD player.’ Now we know why, you nasty ass. Look at this.”

Some of the titles were very explicit, including White Hole With Bros, Gaping Black Buttholes, Hoochie Coochie Mamas, and more. In her caption, Campbell explained how the whole situation was a moment of laughter and made the mourning process much easier for her family.

“Mourning and Memorials are always hard but it’s nice when one can find moments of levity and laughter with the family,” she captioned her post. “My dad would’ve loved this!!!! Hope this makes someone smile. Love on each other y’all and laugh often. Thank you daddy for helping me appreciate every single moment.”