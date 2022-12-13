Tina Turner's Son, Ronnie's Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death has been revealed for Ronnie Turner, a musician and the youngest son of music legend Tina Turner.

via: Page Six

Tina Turner’s son Ronnie died from “complications” stemming from colon cancer.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office, he also suffered from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease — which is a build-up of cholesterol plaque in the walls of arteries causing obstruction of blood flow — at the time of his death.

Last week, Ronnie’s wife of 17 years, Afida, announced that he had died on Dec. 8 at age 62 via her Instagram.

“MY GOD RONNIE TURNER A TRUE ANGEL HIUGE SOUL HIGH MY HUSBAND MY BEST FRIEND MY BABY I WAS YOUR MUMMY, YOUR NURSE YOUR LITTLE MONSTER I DID THE BEST TO THE END THIS TIME I WAS NO ABLE TO SAVE YOU LOVE U FOR THIS 17 YEARS THIS IS VERY VERY VERY BAD I AM VERY MAD ” Afida captioned a carousel of photos of her late husband.

“THIS IS A TRAGEDY U WITH YOUR BROTHER CRAIG AND YOUR FATHER IKE TURNER AND ALINE REST IN PARADISE SO UNFAIR,” she continued, referencing Ronnie’s oldest brother Craig, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2018 at age 59.

Later on that day, Tina also confirmed the sad news with her own tribute to her “beloved” son.

“Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son,” the singer captioned an Instagram photo with her eyes shut.

According to TMZ, law enforcement received a call claiming Ronnie was struggling to breathe on Thursday. However, while paramedics were rushing to the house, Ronnie stopped breathing.

While paramedics attempted CPR, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Continued prayers for the Turner family.