Lil Fizz Broadcasts His Bootyhole on OnlyFans, Sends Social Media Into a Frenzy [Photos]

Lil Fizz is treating his OnlyFans subscribers to a special backdoor treat.

The rapper-turned-reality-star began trending on Twitter this week after new photos from his OnlyFans began circulating.

While he’s already shown the world his ‘disappointing’ meat, Fizz upped the ante this time by giving his subscribers an up-close-and-personal peek at his bootyhole.

It wasn’t long before the content made its way to Twitter — and people have had a LOT to say.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

Not Lil Fizz out here like this ? pic.twitter.com/ZArPTriXEG — Ignatius Thistlewhite ?? (@theycallmeMr_G) December 12, 2022

Lil fizz posting his bootyhole is insane. — Chrystian Lehr (@Chrystianonline) December 13, 2022

Official statement from Lil Fizz bootyhole: pic.twitter.com/FVM9seTEq3 — Pronouns : He/ Him / Hole (@Esquire_832) December 13, 2022

Me checking to see why Lil Fizz is trending. pic.twitter.com/arwxOLZrvN — ? (@dirtywhiteups) December 12, 2022

Why Lil Fizz booty hole the first thing I see ???? pic.twitter.com/w2o0SPdzDu — Slim ? (@CyCy516) December 13, 2022

Lil fizz hole just need a lil oil on it das all — Bobby (@BobbyKingDeal) December 13, 2022

Everybody after checking to see why lil fizz is trending pic.twitter.com/RCEh8pbclo — Big Girl Slay ? (@Biggirlslay) December 12, 2022

lil fizz selling bussy?!? pic.twitter.com/1hx1Qj1cO9 — blessed is an ALIEN SUPERSTAR ? (@sagittariussszn) December 13, 2022

*clicks to see the real reason why Lil Fizz is trending* pic.twitter.com/jGFU0aZoHH — P. Against The World??? (@chillin662) December 13, 2022

Get it how you get it, Fizz.