Lil Fizz Broadcasts His Bootyhole on OnlyFans, Sends Social Media Into a Frenzy [Photos]

December 13, 2022 10:13 AM PST

Lil Fizz is treating his OnlyFans subscribers to a special backdoor treat.

The rapper-turned-reality-star began trending on Twitter this week after new photos from his OnlyFans began circulating.

While he’s already shown the world his ‘disappointing’ meat, Fizz upped the ante this time by giving his subscribers an up-close-and-personal peek at his bootyhole.

It wasn’t long before the content made its way to Twitter — and people have had a LOT to say.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

Get it how you get it, Fizz.

Tags:Lil Fizz