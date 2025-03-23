Tina Knowles to Be Honored as Mother of the Year at 2025 Billboard Women in Music

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Tina Knowles is the ultimate matriarch in Hollywood, and the businesswoman and beloved mom to Beyoncé and Solange Knowles will be receiving a special honor at this year’s Billboard Women in Music event.

Referred to as the “Ultimate matriarch in Hollywood,” Knowles will receive an award for Mother Of The Year. Like her famous daughters with their music catalogs, Knowles will make history with this designation as the first Mother Of The Year nominee.

The live event is scheduled for Saturday, Mar.29 at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. Streaming options will be available via VIZIO WatchFree+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on VIZIO TVs and in the VIZIO mobile app.

On April 22, Tina Knowles will release her highly-anticipated memoir, Matriarch. While she’s excited for the world to learn more about the woman behind the world’s greatest superstar, the process has been “emotional,” she recently told Us Weekly.

She continued: “It’s funny, because I’m doing the audiobook and some chapters, I’m still crying,” she tells the outlet. “I’m like, ‘How many times am I going to read this and cry?’ I guess the answer is forever, because it’s my life. It’s my history.” Knowles says she’s “so blessed” and wants readers to feel “a sense of community” while reading her memoir.

Knowles has “always been a storyteller,” she says. According to her, she learned it from her mother and has passed that talent on to her daughters. Last October, she shared a social media post, offering fans a tease of what to expect:

“When I had a family of my own, I believed that my daughters needed to know where they came from in order to know where they were going,” she captioned her post at the time. “I’m now ready to share my story with all of you, so that we can all celebrate these themes of strength, motherhood, Black pride, and identity.”

