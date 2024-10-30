Home > NEWS

Tina Knowles to Tell Her Story in ‘Matriarch,’ a Memoir Scheduled for Next Year

BY: Walker

Published 42 mins ago

Tina Knowles is ready to open up about her life, her family, and the powerful legacy of Black womanhood.

The fashion designer and mother of Beyoncé, Solange Knowles and “bonus daughter” Kelly Rowland has a deal with Random House Publishing Group for “Matriarch,” which the publisher is calling, in part, the story of “a determined, self-possessed, self-aware, and wise woman who raised and inspired some of the great artists of our time.”

The book is scheduled for April 22.

Advertisement

“I have always been a storyteller, and it’s something I learned from my mother,” Tina Knowles said in a statement Tuesday. “When I had a family of my own, I believed that my daughters needed to know where they came from to know where they were going.”

“I am calling this book ‘Matriarch’ because what inspires me is the wisdom that women pass on to each other, generation to generation — and the inner wisdom we long to uncover in ourselves. Even at 70 I am still learning valuable lessons — that I would have had at 40 or even 20. So, I have decided to tell my story, because I know what it means to me and my daughters and future generations of women.”

Tina Knowles was recently honored as one of Glamour’s Women of the Year, with Beyoncé among those in attendance at the New York City ceremony. “Matriarch” will be released through Random House’s One World imprint.

via: ABC News

Advertisement

Beyoncé also celebrated the announcement of Ms. Tina’s forthcoming memoir with a joke.

“Mama, I couldn’t be prouder. My love for you goes beyond what I can say,” Queen B wrote. “You put your heart into this book. I’m happy for you to share some of the stories that shaped you into who you are. To know you is to love you. But please don’t spill too much Mama Tea.”

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Keke Palmer Breaks Her Silence on ‘Unhealthy’ Relationship with Ex Darius Jackson: ‘Hardest Thing I Ever Had to Go Through’

By: Walker
NEWS

Megan Thee Stallion Files Lawsuit Against YouTuber Over ‘Lies’ About Tory Lanez Shooting Case

By: Walker
NEWS

Say What Now? Former Music Teacher Arrested 3 Years After He’s Found in 16-Year-Old Student’s Bedroom

By: Walker
NEWS

50 Cent Confirms He’s No Longer on Good Terms With Omari Hardwick: ‘I Think He Overvalues Himself’ [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson Calls Signing onto the Real Housewives ‘A Deal with the Devil’

By: Walker
NEWS

Kanye West Settles with Adidas Out of Court After Brand Cut Ties with Rapper Over His Antisemitic Views

By: Walker
NEWS

Nelly Relaunching Apple Bottom Women’s Jeans With Stretch Denim Technology

By: Walker
NEWS

Metro Boomin Sued for Alleged Sexual Battery, Allegedly Impregnating Woman

By: Walker
NEWS

Vinny Guadagnino Shows Support for Donald Trump While Attending MSG Rally, Gets Slammed by Fans

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Split, Call Off Engagement After 3 Years Together

By: Walker