Tina Knowles Calls Method Man A "Real Man" for Apology to Destiny's Child [Video]

Tina Knowles-Lawson praised Method Man after he apologized for his harsh behavior toward the band members of Destiny’s Child on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast.

via: Revolt

Meth spoke candidly about brushing off the girl group during an appearance on Math Hoffa’s “My Expert Opinion” podcast. “I see [Destiny’s Child], so I kinda moseyed out of my seat to go over and say what’s up to them,” he recalled. “Now, this is still me in my low self-esteem era. But I’m thinking like, comfort zone here, I’m gonna say what’s up to the girls. I love them, I’m just gonna say hi. I go over to say hi to them and when I said hi, they didn’t even turn around and acknowledge me.”

The “Power Book II” actor confessed to being hurt at the moment but has a new perspective. “Now, my a–, in my head, with my low self-esteem is like, ‘They just s—-ed on me.’ When in fact, they didn’t even hear me,” he said. “It was so loud in that motherf—er. That’s the excuse that I’m giving right now — they didn’t even f—ing hear me.”

Rockwilder, the producer, later attempted to introduce Meth and Redman to the girls, but things didn’t go as planned. “He comes over, he’s talking to them, he’s like, ‘Oh, you know Redman and Meth?’ And they put their hands out to shake, and I kept my hand here and was like, ‘Go ‘head with that Hollywood s—.’”

Meth acknowledged that “Neither Kelly, Beyoncé or Michelle ever did any-f—ing-thing to me,” but he let his emotions get the best of him. “Me being so miserable and in that f—ing moment, I felt like they wasn’t treating me the way I should have been treated. Who am I to think that about these girls? They’re here to promote themselves and break records and things of that nature. And it was not about me, it was about Janet f—ing Jackson,” the Wu-Tang member said.

He concluded the story with a proper apology. “And to this day, man, I don’t think I’ve ever apologized for that,” he said. “I apologize to Beyoncé. I apologize to Kelly Rowland and Michelle — y’all did not deserve that at all.”

Tina caught wind of Method’s apology and offered some wisdom to her three million followers. “Thank you Method Man. It takes a real man to tell this story! Such a great example for other young men. Don’t assume someone is dissing you,” she captioned the podcast clip and tagged the rapper turned actor.