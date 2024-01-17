Timbaland To Be Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

The Songwriters Hall of Fame has unveiled its 2024 inductees.

via: Vibe

Timbaland has been announced as an inductee in this year’s Songwriters Hall of Fame class in light of the countless hits and timeless anthems created during his illustrious career.

On Wednesday (Jan. 17), it was announced that the 51-year-old will be inducted as part of a class that includes Steely Dan, R.E.M., Hillary Lindsey, Dean Pitchford, Bill Berry, Peter Buck, and Mike Mills. The 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala will take place on June 13 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Additional special award honorees will be announced soon.

Specific credits from the producer’s catalog that were cited by the Songwriters Hall of Fame include his work on Justin Timberlake’s “SexyBack,” Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On,” Ginuwine’s “Pony,” JAY-Z’s “Big Pimpin,’” and his own 2007 single “The Way I Are.”

Songwriters Hall of Fame Chairman Nile Rodgers expressed his appreciation for this year’s inductees and their creative contributions. “I’ve said it before, but the music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first. Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch… nothing, it all starts with the song and the songwriter,” Rodgers said in a statement.

“We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2024 slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and literally enriched music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world.”

Timbaland becomes the fifth Hip-Hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, joining JAY-Z, Jermaine Dupri, and Missy Elliott, who were inducted in 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively. Snoop Dogg was nominated for induction in 2022, but upon his acceptance, chose to delay his selection until 2024 and will also be inducted as part of this year’s class.