TikToker Jiare Schneider, 31, Found Dead in the Woods by Family After Being Missing for 10 Days

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Jiare Schneider — a TikTok star who went missing earlier this month — is dead.

In a press release obtained by PEOPLE, the Clayton County Police Department confirmed the body of Jiare Schneider was found in a vehicle off the intersection of Brown Road and Poston Road in Jonesboro just after 1 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 26,

Police said a “vehicle was found in the woodline by friends searching for Jiare Schneider, a missing person reported to Forest Park Police on November 15.”

“Our officers received a call from friends and family of Jiare Schneider, who’s been missing from Forest Park,” Clayton County Police Department spokesperson Lt. Ricky Porter told local media outlet FOX 5 Atlanta.

Family friend Germequa Bell told the outlet, “This morning, a group of us gathered, and we came out here, and we went to the woods … and there he was. We knew when he disappeared that something was up.”

According to The Independent, citing police, Schneider — who goes by @Big_Homie_TooTall on Instagram and TikTok — was last seen traveling the road where he died.

Schneider’s body was found inside a car matching the description of the silver Toyota 4Runner family members said he had borrowed from a friend for a night out at adult entertainment club Rumors, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle traveled westbound across Brown Road, through overgrowth and into a tree at the rear of the property,” police said, per the release.

Porter also told Fox 5 Atlanta in an interview, “We did find the vehicle deep in the woodlice, which indicates there was a fast speed approaching the intersection.”

According to the outlet, the wooded area is a few hundred yards from a “content house” loved ones believe Schneider had visited before his death.

“We were searching more toward around that content house he was last seen at. We never got to come this way because it was blocked off by construction,” family friend Bell said.

A search using Schneider’s cellphone location data led them to the area.

Per the outlet, Schneider was father to a young son who had been diagnosed with a chromosomal disorder known as DiGeorge Syndrome. According to the Mayo Clinic, DiGeorge syndrome, also known as 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, “is a condition caused when a small part of chromosome 22 is missing. This deletion causes several body systems to develop poorly.”

“His son, that’s all we can think about … his son,” added Bell. Schneider’s sister Jasnique Oliver had previously told FOX 5 Atlanta that her brother hadn’t called his son in a few days, which she said was unusual for him.

“He hadn’t called his son, and that’s not like him,” Oliver said, per the outlet.

The Clayton County Police Department shared news of Schneider’s disappearance in a post on Facebook on Nov. 25.

“We, along with neighboring departments, are assisting Forest Park City Police in their efforts,” the post read in part.

“Jiare was last seen wearing a black sweater, and long black pants. He has full sleeve tattoos, and his hair styled in dreads. If you have seen Jiare or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Forest Park City Police Department or call 911 immediately,” the post concluded.

Police have not said how Schneider died. The incident has been turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division for further investigation, per the release.

via: People