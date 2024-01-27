TikToker Goes Viral for Dragging Nicki Minaj amid Megan Thee Stallion Feud, Apologizes After Getting Doxxed and Harassed By Barbz [Video] | lovebscott.com

Regardless of how you may feel about Nicki Minaj’s behavior on the internet, if you’re thinking about coming for her on a public platform — be careful.

One TikToker by the name of  @Belatown learned the hard way after his hilarious dragging of the rapper went viral.

The video, which has since been taken down, made its way across social media all the way to Nicki Minaj — and the Barbz weren’t having it.

In a follow-up TikTok, @Belatown apologized for his words and begged Nicki’s fans to stop harassing his family and sending death threats.

@belatownI’m sorry Nicki fans, please leave my family alone. I took the video down.

Yikes. And to think all of this started because of “Megan’s Law.”

