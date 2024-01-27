TikToker Goes Viral for Dragging Nicki Minaj amid Megan Thee Stallion Feud, Apologizes After Getting Doxxed and Harassed By Barbz [Video] | lovebscott.com

Regardless of how you may feel about Nicki Minaj’s behavior on the internet, if you’re thinking about coming for her on a public platform — be careful.

One TikToker by the name of @Belatown learned the hard way after his hilarious dragging of the rapper went viral.

OMG??? ITS BAD FOR NICKI ? pic.twitter.com/zs1ADk6oc1 — Honey ?? (@savehoneyola) January 27, 2024

The video, which has since been taken down, made its way across social media all the way to Nicki Minaj — and the Barbz weren’t having it.

Call the cops? Don’t involve your family?

True dat. Family off limits. https://t.co/QzWwNBVhF8 pic.twitter.com/o7ZkF5G98T — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 27, 2024

In a follow-up TikTok, @Belatown apologized for his words and begged Nicki’s fans to stop harassing his family and sending death threats.

Yikes. And to think all of this started because of “Megan’s Law.”