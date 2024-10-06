TikTok Star Taylor Rousseau Grigg Dead at Age 25, Her Husband Announces

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Social media star Taylor Rousseau Grigg has died. She was 25.

In an emotional post shared by Cameron on Saturday, Oct. 5, he said that the social media star’s death was “sudden and unexpected” and she remains in the hospital for organ donation. No other details surrounding her death were shared.

“No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age,” Cameron wrote alongside photos of the pair. “This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime. And in spite of that, she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her.”

Cameron then described Taylor as “the most brave and strong woman I know,” adding that her faith helped her with “every circumstance she’s faced, even in her darkest hours.”

“I know she’s saved my life and so many others out there,” he continued, sharing that “her earthly body is still here with us being ran by machines to keep her organs viable for donation.”

“More than anything Taylor would want to know that she’s continuing to save people’s lives even after she’s gone from this world. And even though her earthly body may have failed her, her memory and life will be carried on forever,” Cameron wrote.

He went on to say that Taylor “doesn’t owe anyone, anything” but that she would “want everyone to know that she’s more than ok” and “she’s no longer in pain.”

Taylor’s death comes after she celebrated her 25th birthday last month. In a video posted on her TikTok on Sept. 9, titled “Spend My Bday with Me,” Taylor filmed herself going out for a birthday brunch with her husband and visiting a local Target together.

In his latest post, Cameron explained that Taylor’s death meant “we don’t have anything financially in order,” as he asked for contributions through a GoFundMe page set up by a friend.

“Taylor has been in and out of the hospital since we got married which has affected our financial situation, therefore we don’t have any insurance,” he wrote. “… I love y’all. Taylor loves y’all. Thank you for all the support and kind words during this time,” he concluded, linking to the GoFundMe page.

via: People