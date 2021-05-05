‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin Launches Crypto Coin [Photo]

“Tiger King” star Carole Baskin is “purring like a bobcat rolling in catnip” after launching her own cryptocurrency.

via: Page Six

Her Big Cat Rescue has issued a new altcoin called $CAT, which she explained in a press release, “is not a currency for investment, but rather is a purr-ency of our fans to show their love for the cats.”

The coin, described as a “fan token,” will be used to purchase walks at the sanctuary, cat themed merchandise and access to conversations with Baskin and her crew.

“Future plans include a big cat metaverse for virtual visits with the cats … and NFTs which are launching in about two weeks,” says the enterprising release.

The coin is listed on Rally.IO at around $7 but it is not an investment tool.

“I’m investigating cryptocurrencies because I am concerned about the volume of US dollars that are being printed and distributed with nothing to back them up,” Baskin adds.

“I like the idea of putting the power of money in the hands of the people, rather than banks and governments.”

I'm purring like a bobcat rolling in catnip because we just launched $cat on https://t.co/pH2gCNtQGf Rocketing up to #35 out of 117 & thinking of ways to reward those who join our "pride" of big cat lovers! Learn more at https://t.co/FTxA8iVV0V pic.twitter.com/PxFiXJqA5k — CaroleBaskin (@carole_baskin) May 4, 2021

