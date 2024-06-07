Tiffany Haddish Says She Told Leonardo DiCaprio 'I Want to F*ck' When They Met | lovebscott.com

Tiffany Haddish’s thirst knows no bounds.

The actress/comedian recently revealed that she propositioned Leonardo DiCaprio when they met — and added a slightly problematic request.

via Page Six:

“I told him, ‘I want to f–k, but only if you are your character out of ‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,’” the comedian, 44, said on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” Thursday.

The Oscar winner, 49, famously portrayed the role of Arnie Grape, a young boy with special needs, in the 1993 film starring Johnny Depp.

Howard Stern was in disbelief, telling Haddish, “Get out of here. You didn’t say that.”

His co-host, Robin Quivers, chimed in to say with a laugh that DiCaprio was “cute even then as Arnie.”

The “Girls Trip” star even went so far as to joke that she likes her men “with a little bit of a disability.”

Haddish admitted she is “still working on” convincing DiCaprio to sleep with her.

“I think I might be too old,” she said of the modelizer, who infamously has a tendency to date women under the age of 25, before adding, “I don’t think I’m his type.”

DiCaprio has been dating Italian model Vittoria Ceretti since last August. Notably, she turned 26 Friday.

Meanwhile, Haddish said she is currently single and juggling three men at once.

“I was on Bumble, but now I’m off Bumble,” she said of the dating app.

The actress also described her “perfect man” when it comes to appearance, noting that along with DiCaprio, she would be happy with someone who is “handsome” to her.

“Something like a Michael B. [Jordan] or Usher is handsome, Henry Cavill is handsome, Brad Pitt is handsome,” she said before telling Stern, 70, she also thinks he is handsome.

“I love the curly hair, I love the nose,” she told the interviewer.

Haddish listed some personality traits she is looking for in a partner, too.

“Are they taking care of themselves health-wise. Do they like to have adventure? I love adventure. Let’s go on some kind of journey. Like, let’s go on a hike or let’s take a trip somewhere. Let’s go to an island,” she said.

The “Afterparty” star also revealed that she just got the phone number of Lenny Kravitz, who recently revealed he has not had sex in nine years.

“I’m trying to decide, do I call him and ask him about this?” she said of the rock star’s celibacy. “‘Cause this might be a match made in heaven.”

Haddish, who is Jewish, joked that her “ancestors would appreciate it” if she hooked up with 60-year-old Kravitz, who has described himself as both Jewish and Christian.

The stand-up star previously dated Common for more than a year before splitting up in November 2021.

Haddish later denied the 52-year-old rapper’s claim that their breakup was a “mutual” decision and claimed he had dumped her over the phone.

Yuck. All-around, just…yuck.