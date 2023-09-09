Tiffany Haddish Says She Still Hasn't Been Paid for First Movie: ‘The Producers Gave Me 10 DVDs’ [Video]

Tiffany Haddish revealed in a recent interview with the Associated Press that she was never paid for the first movie she ever acted in.

via Yahoo:

While doing an interview about the financial system within Hollywood during the actors’ strike, Haddish told the AP that she was homeless at the time of filming and was told she’d get paid $1,200 for the role.

“I wasn’t in the union,” Haddish said. “It was a non-union film so there was nothing I could do about it. They never paid me. They never paid me a dime. The producers gave me 10 DVDs and said, ‘Sell those. Good luck.’ I never saw the movie.”

Things did improve for the actor, though. Haddish had her breakthrough with the 2017 comedy “Girls Trip,” in which she played a member of a best friend group who all go on a rowdy trip to New Orleans together. Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, and Jada Pinkett Smith also starred in the movie.

In 2020, Haddish said she was paid $80,000 for “Girls Trip.”

Since then, she’s won an Emmy and a Grammy and has carved a successful career in comedy with hits like “Night School” and the Apple TV+ series “The Afterparty.” She most recently starred in Disney’s “Haunted Mansion.”

Back in 2021, while speaking to Insider for the release of “The Card Counter,” Haddish said that, despite her meteoric rise, she’s still striving for bigger paydays.

“I’m trying to get where I’m out-earning everyone,” she said.

It sounds like she should’ve sued.