Tiffany Haddish Says Being Sober Made Her Realize That She's 'Been Too Damn Nice' | lovebscott.com

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about being sober.

The actress and comedian had a recent chat with People while attending the 3rd Annual Friendly House Comedy Fundraiser on Sunday (Apr. 7), where she shared what she’s learned about herself after putting down the alcohol.

“I’ve learned that I’ve been too damn nice. I’ve been way too nice over the years,” she told the outlet. “I think people think… Because when you drink, there’s no filter.”

She added, “But when I drank, there was a filter, okay? Because I would think really mean things, and want to say really mean things, but I just told myself not to say them. Now I say the shit.”

Tiffany Haddish Jokes About 'Beautiful' Beverly Hills Jails, DUI Arrest Onstage https://t.co/jPzBLjS5MI via #tmz pic.twitter.com/iDbtfqJ6yl — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) December 27, 2023

“Now I say it. If I think it, I say it. That filter is gone.,’ ‘Oh, don’t say nothing because you got alcohol in you and you might say something mean.’ Now I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m sober, and this is what I really feel, so I’m going to say it.’ Because it needs to be said.”

Haddish’s epiphany comes after she went onstage at The Laugh Factory last Dec. and joked that her arrest in Beverly Hills was “beautiful” and that the city’s “jail is nice.” The stand-up set came one month after Haddish was arrested in Los Angeles for driving under the influence. In Jan. 2022, the 44-year-old was also charged with a DUI in Georgia. Last Dec., Haddish reached an agreement with prosecutors to have the charges dropped.