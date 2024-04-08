Russell Simmons Not Fazed Over Daughter Aoki Dating Much Older Restaurateur | lovebscott.com

Aoki Lee Simmons, daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons, had the internet in a frenzy recently when news broke that the 21-year-old is dating restaurateur Vittorio Assaf, 65, after they were spotted kissing on the beach in St. Barts.

Kimora Lee seemingly responded to the news over the weekend but Russell spoke with TMZ.

The Def Jam co-founder tells TMZ he spoke with his daughter, Aoki, a day before the news came out she was romantically involved with Vittorio Assaf — the founder of Serafina Restaurant Group — which came to light last week through PDA-filled vacay photos of them.

The couple is out in St. Barts right now — and shots of them smooching have gone viral … not to mention invoking the wrath of social media, but Russell says he’s not stressing it.

He tells us Aoki had told him this would be making the rounds on social media — so Russ had a heads up, and he adds … “I’m not gonna kick and scream about her choices.”

RS goes on to say, “All I can do is offer my advice and unconditional love.”

Russell had telegraphed this sentiment from an IG post he’d put up this past weekend … in which he threw up a photo of him and Aoki together from Father’s Day last year, where the two of them are posing and smiling together. He also attached a sweet, loving caption.