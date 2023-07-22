Tiffany Haddish Reflects on Common Romance, Says Breakup 'Wasn't Mutual'

Tiffany Haddish is revealing more details about her and Common’s 2021 breakup, which she says wasn’t a mutual one.

via Complex:

During her conversation with The Washington Post, Haddish explained her relationship with Common was “the healthiest, the funnest relationship I’ve ever had” and it was also the safest one given all the trauma she’s been through with men. However, not all good things last, and eventually, the rapper ended the relationship in one of the most abrupt ways ever—the phone.

“It wasn’t mutual,” she said. “It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?'”

Tiffany Haddish first revealed she and Common were dating back in August 2020 during an interview with Jackass star Steve-O on his Wild Ride podcast. In 2021, Common told Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee Uncensored that he and Haddish had broken up over a “mutual” decision because they were both too busy to commit to a relationship.

“I don’t think the love really dispersed. I just think it was like we weren’t feeding the relationship. Neither one of us is gonna stop. We both care about our crafts and what we do,” he explained. “We care about love too and partnership, but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for the people, it was hard for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed.”

He added, “[We decided] this is what’s gonna be best for us, to still continue to love each other and be there for each other but to not be in a romantic relationship, because we won’t be able to give to that. I don’t want to be one foot in, one foot out.”

In an interview with Jason Lee that same year, Haddish revealed she missed Common but was ultimately hurt by his version of events as that’s not how she saw the breakup play out on her side.

“I’m fine with it,” said Haddish discussing the split. “I miss him. I miss him from time to time, but that’s with any relationship you might have. You miss them, but I’m fine with it. It’s cool.”

In response to Common’s explanation, Haddish said, “I was very disappointed. I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ ‘Cause that’s not what you told me, but okay.'”