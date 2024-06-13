Tiffany Haddish Reflects on Being Arrested in Beverly Hills: ‘Most Beautiful Police Station I’ve Ever Been’ | lovebscott.com

Tiffany Haddish has jokes about her time behind bars.

via People:

On Wednesday, June 12, the comedian and actress, 44, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and opened up about her DUI arrest in Beverly Hills in November 2023. Haddish was arrested in the early hours of Nov. 24 after she allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel of her Tesla.

Haddish told the host that it was Thanksgiving Day and she was tired from serving food to the homeless after having woken up at 5:00 a.m. to exercise and make collard greens for her family feast later in the afternoon.

After celebrating with her family, she received a call from one of her “rich friends” who didn’t have a meal because “they ended up firing the chef or whatever,” so she brought them some of her leftovers.

“I’ve learnt a valuable lesson, I should have sent it in an Uber or sent someone else to take it there but I wanted to take it there myself because I felt like there was [an] opportunity to talk business so I went in and I did have a drink and I was very sleepy,” she explained.

“I have a Tesla and Tesla drive[s] itself. That’s the way that Tesla is set up. If you start to get drowsy or, you know, your eyes are closed for too long, your head bobbing or you’re not like moving or anything, it will pull over and park the car in such a way to get you help because it thinks that you may have had a seizure, you might have died or something like that,” Haddish continued, before jokingly adding, “I’m not sure if that’s true, but from what I read, and from my court case, that’s true.”

The Girls Trip star went on to say she “blew a .03,” after being approached by the police and was taken to jail.

However, the experience had a silver-lining. “I’m gonna tell you right now, if I ever commit a crime ever in life, if I decide to commit one, I’m only doing it in Beverly Hills,” she said. “I’m sorry Beverly Hills. I gotta tell him. Most beautiful police station I’ve ever been in in my life.”

After explaining that she’s been to jail “many times” in her “youth,” she said she walked into her Beverly Hills jail cell and proclaimed, “This is nice!”

Haddish went on to say the toilets were “clean,” the police officers were “so respectful,” and “the water from the sink [was] sparkling water.”

The actress continued to explain that she began her menstrual cycle while at the jail and the toilet paper was “made of organic rice paper,” so it disintegrated easily. She went to request menstrual products and found that her jail cell had a “call button” – which is unusual from her previous experiences.

She said that the police brought her the “biggest” maxi pad she’s ever seen.

“So comfortable, so fluffy,” the actress continued.

Late in May, Haddish spoke with PEOPLE about her sobriety journey in an exclusive interview. “Well, first of all, I don’t crave it,” Haddish said of alcohol. She added that she always keeps a sweet treat on hand to curb any desires for an alcoholic beverage.

“I always have a little piece of candy, a Jolly Rancher or something,” she explained. “I just drink a ginger beer, put a little cranberry juice in there. Hey, she good to go.”

We don’t even know what to say in response to this. It’s just…not funny.