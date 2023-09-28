Tiffany Haddish Pleads For Ex-Friend's Bombshell Lawsuit Over Extortion Allegations Be Moved Out of Public Eye

Tiffany Haddish’s ex-friend is currently suing her for $1M over defamation of character claims after 2022 allegations of child sexual abuse.

Haddish has demanded the lawsuit brought by her former friend Trizah Morris be fought in private court — claiming she previously had her pal sign an agreement that contained a confidentiality clause that prevents her from blabbing about things, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the comedian and her powerhouse attorney Shawn Holley have requested Morris’ lawsuit be moved to arbitration.

Arbitration is where a case is heard by a private judge without a jury. The case and hearings are not open to the public.

As we first reported, last month, Morris sued her ex-friend Haddish and comedian Aries Spears.

Morris is the mother of the two adults who sued Haddish and Spears over sexually inappropriate skits they appeared in as children.

The kids said Haddish was a family friend who then used them in the skits, one included Spears acting like a pedophile around Morris’ young son.

Haddish and Spears denied all allegations of wrongdoing. They both labeled the case a shakedown and claimed the allegations were baseless.

Last year, Morris’ children dismissed their lawsuit.

After dismissing their suit, Morris’ children said, “My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

Then, months later, Morris sued Haddish and Spears claiming they defamed her when defending themselves publicly against the first lawsuit.

Morris said they portrayed her as an extortionist who tried to extract money from the comedians.

At the time, Haddish’s attorney said, “Plaintiff’s mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years.”

He added, “Every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down. Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.”

In her lawsuit, Morris claimed she had suffered damages and her reputation been ruined.

Now, Haddish has fired back at the lawsuit demanding it be moved to arbitration. The comedian argued that Morris signed an agreement that contained a confidentiality provision.

Haddish does not state when the agreement was signed.

The comedian said, “the confidentiality provision is broad, prohibiting disclosure of the Agreement, events leading to its signing, and the contents of the Agreement.

A judge has yet to rule on Haddish’s motion. As we first reported, Haddish was recently served with the legal paperwork while arriving at a comedy show in Los Angeles.