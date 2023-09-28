Bill Cosby Sued for Allegedly Drugging and Raping Accuser Donna Motsinger

Donna Motsinger is suing Bill Cosby for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her after they met in 1972.

via: The Source

Motsinger was a waitress and met Cosby at a restaurant, eventually accepting an invite to see the comedian perform at Circle Star Theater. Motsinger states she was picked up in a limo and greeted with a glass of wine, eventually feeling sick once she got to his dressing room. Cosby then reportedly handed her an aspirin, which may have been a different type of pill because she lost consciousness after.

Motsinger stated she woke up in her panties at home and is now suing for the emotional distress of the moment.

According to TMZ, Cosby’s rep is not offering a comment. “No comment at this present time because this is utterly ridiculous and pointless.”

This is far from the first set of allegations Cosby’s been hit with in recent months. In August, singer Morganne Picard sued the 86-year-old for allegedly preying on her after they met on the set of The Cosby Show. She says she developed a bond with Cosby and his wife Camille, which led her to trust him.