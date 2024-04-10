Tiffany Haddish Jokingly Says She Wants to Sell Her Used Underwear for Charity: ‘Half Off on Dirty Thongs’ [Video] | lovebscott.com

When dealing with comedians you never know what they are going to say, case in point Tiffany Haddish.

via: Page Six

Haddish is willing to do anything to raise money for her foundation — including selling her used underwear.

The “Girls Trip” actress recently shared that she could make “a lot of money” for the She Ready Foundation — which empowers, supports and encourages foster children — if she sold her panties.

“I could sell them drawers. That’s what I should do. I should sell them panties. That’ll be a lot of money for the foundation,” she said in a video obtained by Livebitez.

Haddish, 44, said she was going to clean “half” of her room by only cleaning out her closet and washing her clothes.

“Imma wash all my clothes today … I got so many clothes I could probably go six months without washing my clothes,” she said.

“That’s how many pairs of underwear I got. I need to get rid of all that stuff.”

The comedian then asked her followers if she should throw out her undergarments before deciding against it.

“I should just throw them in the trash. I can’t just give it away for free, though. Never mind,” Haddish said.

“Half off on dirty thongs. Imma sell the thongs,” she jokingly concluded.

Haddish has been keeping herself out of trouble since she was arrested for a second DUI following her comedy show last November.

The “Night School” star vowed to “get help” so she could “learn balance and boundaries.”