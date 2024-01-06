Tiffany Haddish Addresses Katt Williams In New Stand Up Set [Video]

Tiffany Haddish isn’t done hitting back at Katt Williams following his comments on her comedy career.

via: HotNewHipHop

Haddish made reference to Katt Williams in her latest stand-up set, after Williams implied that she was an industry plant whom Kevin Hart “opened the gate for”. “At the Comedy Store, they wouldn’t let me perform at the white nights but I performed at all the Black nights,” Haddish told a hyped-up audience.

Haddish previously addressed Williams’ explosive appearance on Club Shay Shay, taking to Instagram soon after the interview dropped. “I am not mad I just wish he would get his facts right about me,” she wrote. “Dang I guess I will send him a reminder text. But are we sure that is Katt Williams? He looks a lot like Charleston White,” Haddish wrote on Instagram. It’s a similar response that she previously gave to Williams in 2020. In that instance, he implied she was only famous because she slept with white men.