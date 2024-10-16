Home > NEWS

Tia Mowry Explains Why She Didn’t Tell Tamera About Her Reality Show: ‘We Don’t Have to Tell Each Other Everything’ [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 7 hours ago

Tia Mowry is opening up about not telling her sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley, about her plans to return to reality television with her show, ‘Tia Mowry: My Next Act.’

“That’s normal. I mean, do you tell your brother and your sister everything?” she asked the interviewer.

“I think it’s normal for you not to tell everyone everything,” she continued. “It doesn’t mean anything. There’s nothing loaded. She’s living her life, I’m living my life. We don’t have to tell each other everything and that’s very normal.”

@apnewsentertainment Tia Mowry returns to TV with her new reality series, “Tia Mowry: My Next Act,” chronicling her life after divorce from Cory Hardrict. She recently tried to explain why she didn't tell her identical twin, Tamera, about the show. #tiamowry #tiaandtamera #sistersister ? original sound – AP Entertainment

Tia and Tamera aren’t very close right now. In a scene from Tia Mowry: My Next Act, the actor mentioned that she wishes she were “still close” to her sister. “[I wish] I could pick up the phone and call her, but that’s just not where we are right now,” she said in a clip shared late last month.

Speaking to US Weekly later, Tia clarified that she was referring to their physical distance; Tia lives in Los Angeles while Tamera lives roughly 400 miles away in Napa Valley, California. “You could hear it from me, and this is basically what I was insinuating: I feel like as we grow up, we all start our own families and their children need to lean on them,” Tia explained. “We begin to take on new roles and responsibilities within our lives.”

“I love my sister very much. She loves me very much,” Tia added. “We have a closeness and a beautiful connection. But that’s what that was all about. It’s just how life unfolds, and it happens with many families.”

