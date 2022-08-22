Third Suspect Arrested in ‘Anti-White’ Attack on Queens Woman: NYPD [Video]

A third suspect was arrested in an alleged “anti-white” crime that left a 57-year-old grandmother bloodied with a head injury after she was attacked on a Queens bus last month, police said.

via: BET

According to CNN, 19-year-old Jahnaiya Williams was charged with assault as a hate crime and other charges. Williams was arraigned on Monday (Aug. 15) and made a court appearance

on Friday, Queens County District Attorney Melinda Katz told CNN.

The incident occurred July 9 at around 6:50 p.m. on an MTA bus in Queens, according to the New York Police Department. Three girls got into a “verbal dispute” with the alleged victim, a 57-year-old white woman. One of the girls allegedly yelled, “I hate white people. I hate the way they talk.”

CBS New York reports that the woman was hit in the head with an unknown object, causing a laceration and bleeding, before the three girls fled the scene. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she received three staples in her head.

A 15- and 16-year-old were arrested after the NYPD released a photo of the three teens wanted in connection with the incident. Two of the girls were arrested and charged last month.

Williams faces between three-and-a-half to 15 years in prison if convicted, according to a NYPD press release.

“As alleged, the defendant, as well as two other apprehended individuals, carried out an unprovoked assault on a public transit rider simply because of the victim’s race,” Katz said. “I am committed to holding accountable those who perpetuate bias-motivated attacks.”