Arrests Made in Connection to Mariah Carey's Home Break-In

Mariah Carey’s Sandy Springs, Georgia, home was robbed in late summer.

According to the police report, the home was broken into through a “force door” entry through the back door.

TMZ is now reporting arrests have been made, “Law enforcement sources tell TMZ 24-year-old Jeremy Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff are all in custody in connection to a crime spree in the area, which included the burglary at Mariah’s home. The men were arrested in Miami.

The Sandy Springs PD says the three men are responsible for a string of armed robberies, home invasions and burglaries in the area. They say several celebrity homes were targeted during the home invasions … and during one incident a man was shot.”

Carey has reportedly previously been the victim of a burglary at an L.A. home in 2017, TMZ reported at the time. The robbers in that break-in allegedly stole $50,000 worth of purses and sunglasses, law enforcement sources told the outlet.