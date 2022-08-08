They're At It Again: Ezra Miller Charged with Burglary, Allegedly Stole Alcohol in Vermont

Actor Ezra Miller is in trouble with the law again.

They’ve been charged with felony burglary after being accused of stealing alcohol from a home in Vermont.

via Page Six:

Vermont State Police claim the troubled actor, 29, burglarized a private residence in Stamford in May and allegedly took several bottles of booze, according to an official news release.

The homeowners were away when the alleged incident occurred on May 1 at 5:55 p.m. according to the report.

The report also states that after reviewing surveillance videos, police found “probable cause was found to charge” the “Perks of Being a Wallflower” actor with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling.

It appears Miller was missing for some time as the report states they were just “located” on Sunday, at which time they were ordered to appear at Vermont Superior Court Bennington’s Criminal Division for their arraignment in late September.

Vermont State Police directed us to the official news release when we reached out for further information.

Miller is facing a slew of serious allegations all over the US that began in early 2022.

The “Fantastic Beasts” actor — who uses they/them pronouns — was arrested in March for disorderly conduct and later pled no contest.

They were also accused of allegedly throwing a chair at a woman and being the subject of 10 911 calls in less than a month in Hawaii.

In June, Miller was accused of grooming a teenager with “cult-like” behavior. The teen’s parents filed a lawsuit in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court that claimed the actor “uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata.”

Tokata, however, denied the statements made by their family and friends on social media.

Another worried parent in Massachusetts accused the actor of behaving inappropriately toward their 12-year-old. Both parent and child were granted a temporary restraining order against Miller, according to The Daily Beast.

In late June, Miller was then accused of housing three young children and their mother in a weapon-filled farm in Vermont. Two sources told Rolling Stone at the time that they feared for the safety of the children, aged 1 to 5.

Ezra clearly needs some help. They’re going through it…whatever it is.