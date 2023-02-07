‘That’s So Raven’ Star Orlando Brown to Undergo Mental Evaluation After Arrest

Orlando Brown is going to get his head checked to see if he’s fit to stand trial in his Ohio criminal case.

via: Page Six

Brown’s lawyer filed court documents requesting an assessment to see if the troubled actor, who starred as Eddie Thomas in “That’s So Raven,” is competent to stand trial, TMZ reported Tuesday.

Brown, 35, was busted in Ohio on Dec. 22 and charged with aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.

While the Los Angeles native pleaded not guilty, the outlet noted that results of the mental evaluation may sway his plea by reason of insanity.

Brown remains on house arrest. He was released from custody last Friday after posting a $25,000 bond.

The arrest stemmed from an allegedly heated exchange with a man named Matthew, who claimed Brown had wielded a knife and hammer at him in a threatening manner.

Brown’s latest legal woes came four years after he sensationally sat down for an intervention-style interview with Dr. Phil McGraw following a string of arrests on charges including burglary, drug possession, resisting arrest and domestic battery.

And it wasn’t just run-ins with the law that caused Brown to raise eyebrows.

The “Major Payne” star surprised fans when he bizarrely decided to get his former “That’s So Raven” co-star Raven-Symoné’s face tattooed on his chest in May 2018 for reasons unknown.

Just a month prior, bounty hunters armed with warrants, legal paperwork and firearms had caught Brown in his boxers hiding in a closet at an unidentified person’s home.

In September of that year, Brown spent time in jail after pleading no contest to trying to change the locks on his friend’s restaurant doors. He also pleaded no contest to possessing narcotics.

Prior to his many run-ins with the law, Brown appeared in a string of TV shows and movies including “Family Matters” and “Two of a Kind.”